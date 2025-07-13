NEW YORK, July 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has named LegalZoom as the top online service for entrepreneurs looking to form a Limited Liability Company in 2025. The recognition reflects LegalZoom's continued leadership in the business formation space and its commitment to simplifying the startup process for millions of users.

The ranking arrives at a time when more individuals are launching small businesses, often through digital platforms that offer faster, more affordable access to legal and administrative services. In this landscape, choosing a reliable formation provider has become a critical first step in building a successful venture. LegalZoom has consistently been a go-to option for new business owners thanks to its streamlined process, user-friendly tools, and comprehensive legal support.

Top LLC Formation Service

LegalZoom - streamlined LLC formation services, providing reliable support for meeting state requirements and launching a business efficiently.

A Trusted Name in LLC Formation

Founded in 2001, LegalZoom has helped form over 4 million businesses across the United States. Its LLC formation services have remained one of its most popular offerings, particularly for first-time entrepreneurs seeking to navigate the legal complexities of starting a company. What sets LegalZoom apart is its ability to combine technology, legal know-how, and customer service into a seamless experience that caters to businesses of all sizes.

Better Business Advice's recognition underscores how LegalZoom has adapted its services to meet changing customer needs. In recent years, the company has refined its digital platform to offer faster filing speeds, integrated compliance tools, and bundled services that cater specifically to small business owners.

Key Benefits of an LLC Structure

LLCs continue to be one of the most favored business structures for small business owners and solo entrepreneurs. The reasons are straightforward:



Limited Liability: Business owners can protect their personal assets in the event of lawsuits or business debts.

Tax Simplicity: With pass-through taxation, profits and losses are reported on the owner's personal tax return, eliminating corporate taxes in many cases.

Flexible Management: Unlike corporations, LLCs do not require formal boards or shareholder meetings, making them easier to manage.

Professional Appearance: The "LLC" designation enhances business credibility when dealing with customers, vendors, or investors. Lower Compliance Burden: Fewer ongoing formalities make LLCs easier to maintain, especially with tools like those offered by LegalZoom.

How LegalZoom Supports LLC Formation

LegalZoom offers a suite of tools and services designed to take the confusion out of forming an LLC. These offerings help new business owners get started quickly and remain compliant with state laws as their company grows.



Filing of Articles of Organization: LegalZoom prepares and submits this essential document to the appropriate state agency, ensuring the business is formed properly under state law.

Name Availability Check: Before filing, the platform verifies that the proposed business name is available, helping avoid delays or rejections.

Registered Agent Services: LegalZoom acts as a registered agent in all 50 states, receiving official government and legal documents on behalf of the LLC.

Operating Agreement Templates: Users gain access to customizable legal templates that define the internal structure and responsibilities of the business.

EIN Acquisition: LegalZoom handles the process of applying for an Employer Identification Number (EIN), necessary for taxes, payroll, and banking.

Business License Guidance: For industries requiring special permits, LegalZoom offers a tool to help business owners identify the licenses and permits needed to operate legally.

Compliance Tracking: Reminders and filing support help businesses stay up to date with annual reports and other ongoing requirements. Ongoing Legal and Tax Support: Premium users receive access to attorneys and tax professionals for advice on evolving business needs.

These services aim to reduce the administrative workload on entrepreneurs, enabling them to focus more of their time and resources on growing their businesses.

Affordable Packages for Different Needs

LegalZoom's pricing structure is designed to be flexible for different business stages and budgets. Each plan builds on the previous one with added services:



Basic: Includes name check, Articles of Organization filing, and a digital welcome packet.

Pro: Adds an operating agreement, EIN filing, and a license guide. Premium: Includes everything in Pro, plus access to legal consultations, tax support, and priority customer service.

Add-ons like registered agent services and compliance assistance are available separately, allowing users to tailor their experience based on what they need most.

Demand for Online Legal Services

The recognition from Better Business Advice also reflects a broader trend in business formation. As digital entrepreneurship rises, especially among freelancers, remote startups, and side hustlers, the need for accessible legal services has increased.

Online platforms like LegalZoom are uniquely positioned to meet this demand by offering structured, user-friendly, and cost-effective alternatives to hiring traditional law firms. In turn, these platforms help lower the barrier to entry for people who might otherwise hesitate to formalize their business due to cost or complexity.

A Reliable Resource in a Changing Business Landscape

In an economic climate where flexibility, protection, and speed are essential, LegalZoom continues to deliver relevant tools for business owners at every stage. The company's emphasis on education, legal compliance, and scalable support has made it a preferred choice for forming and maintaining an LLC.

As startups and small businesses continue to play a vital role in economic growth, resources that support their formation and compliance are more important than ever. With Better Business Advice naming LegalZoom as the top LLC formation provider for 2025, entrepreneurs can feel confident turning to the platform as they take their first steps toward launching a successful company.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading provider of online legal solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. Since 2001, the company has supported more than 4 million business formations and earned a reputation for making legal services more accessible and affordable. LegalZoom's LLC formation platform simplifies the process of launching a business by offering step-by-step guidance, filing services, and compliance tools tailored to each state's requirements. Beyond LLCs, LegalZoom also offers support for trademarks, wills, business licenses, and more, all through a single, easy-to-use platform.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.

