Panama Announces Emergence As The Next Premier Destination For Luxury Real Estate Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. dollar economy, tax incentives, and high rental demand are fueling international interest in Panama's booming property market

Miami, FL, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama announces its rapid rise as a premier destination for international real estate investors seeking strong returns, lifestyle benefits, and long-term security. Reggie Bouzy, founder and CEO of The Bouzy Group, a boutique firm specializing in high-value global property investments , reveals that Panama is now recognized as one of the most promising real estate markets in the Western Hemisphere.



Known for its stable economy, dollar-based currency, and investor-friendly policies, Panama offers a rare combination of growth potential and low entry barriers. With GDP growth consistently outpacing regional averages and a thriving tourism industry driving short-term rental demand, the market is primed for long-term value.

“Panama offers a unique mix of safety, return, and lifestyle,” said Reggie Bouzy, founder of The Bouzy Group.“Whether it's waterfront condos in Bocas del Toro or penthouses in Panama City, our clients are finding unmatched value and peace of mind.”

Key Drivers Behind Panama's Real Estate Boom:



Economic Strength and Growth: Panama's international banking sector, logistics infrastructure, and government stability provide a solid foundation for real estate expansion.



Tourism-Fueled Demand: Luxury rentals in hotspots like Boquete and the Pacific Riviera remain in high demand, supporting income-generating properties.



Affordable Luxury: Buyers get more square footage and better locations for less than they would in markets like Miami or Dubai.

Legal and Financial Security: Foreign buyers enjoy strong property rights, tax exemptions, and straightforward financing-all within a U.S. dollar economy.



Panama's legal protections for property ownership, combined with transparent title laws and consistent rental yields, make it particularly attractive for foreign buyers looking to diversify portfolios or build legacy assets.

The Bouzy Group has seen a marked uptick in interest from U.S. and European investors, especially those seeking second homes or income properties in tropical yet stable regions. The firm continues to expand its offerings across Panama, with a focus on luxury villas, coastal estates, and boutique commercial assets.

The Bouzy Group is a luxury real estate investment firm helping clients acquire high-performing properties in emerging global markets. With a commitment to transparency, personalized service, and strategic growth, the firm delivers curated real estate opportunities that balance lifestyle and long-term value.

