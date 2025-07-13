Dallas Philanthropist Bill Hutchinson And Dunhill Partners Announce Two New Freestanding Tenants Coming To Greenville Promenade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas businessman and philanthropist Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, is proud to announce the upcoming arrival of two newly secured freestanding tenants at Greenville Promenade, the 220,482-square-foot regional shopping center recently acquired by Dunhill Partners in Greenville, Texas.

A prominent figure in the Dallas business community, Hutchinson is also known for his philanthropic contributions across the city, particularly in the Dallas Design District, where he has supported numerous public art and education initiatives, neighborhood beautification projects, and community-driven developments. His commitment to revitalizing and enriching Dallas neighborhoods is mirrored in Dunhill's approach to responsible, community-focused real estate investment.

Since acquiring the center, Dunhill has finalized negotiations to bring these exciting new businesses to the Greenville community-marking a major enhancement to the already vibrant shopping destination. The two new freestanding retailers are scheduled to break ground soon and will bring added convenience, visibility, and consumer draw to the high-traffic location.

“This is the next phase of our commitment to the growth of Greenville,” said Bill Hutchinson, who personally led the acquisition and leasing efforts.“We don't just purchase properties-we activate them. These two freestanding additions will expand the footprint of Greenville Promenade and provide new options for residents across the region.”

Strategic Expansion of a Premier Retail Center

Greenville Promenade, which spans 21.8 acres along Interstate 30 and Wesley Street (TX Hwy-34), is currently 100% leased and home to major national brands including Spec's, Ashley Furniture, Petco, Marshall's, Ross Dress For Less, Belk, and Staples. It is surrounded by additional retail anchors such as Lowe's, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Chick-fil-A, The Home Depot, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and Aldi Supermarket.

With the addition of these new freestanding tenants, Dunhill Partners continues to invest in the long-term vitality of Greenville, reinforcing its position as a premier retail and lifestyle destination in Northeast Texas.

Greg Sims, President and CEO of the Greenville Economic Development Corporation, praised the progress:

“Dunhill Partners' quick success in expanding Greenville Promenade shows their commitment to this community. The addition of two new freestanding tenants so soon after acquisition is a strong signal to other developers and businesses that Greenville is the place to be.”

About Bill Hutchinson

Bill Hutchinson is the CEO and founder of Dunhill Partners, a leading commercial real estate investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. He is equally recognized for his philanthropic efforts across the city, especially in the Design District, where his support of public art and neighborhood improvements has left a lasting legacy. Hutchinson's dual passion for business and community impact sets him apart as both a developer and civic leader.

About Dunhill Partners

Dunhill Partners, Inc. specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of premier retail properties throughout the United States. With a portfolio encompassing millions of square feet, Dunhill is dedicated to building long-term value for tenants, investors, and communities.

