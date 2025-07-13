Agriculture Minister Reviews Progress Of Digital Transformation, AI Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, reviewed the progress of the Ministry's digital transformation and artificial intelligence program.During an extended meeting with senior ministry officials, the Minister was briefed on key digital transformation projects. These include the electronic agricultural extension platform, virtual training programs for employees and farmers, a digital map of agricultural lands, and the agricultural project management system.Hneifat stressed the importance of ensuring these systems remain simple and user-friendly, with effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to guarantee services reach farmers and service recipients across the Kingdom efficiently and smoothly.He emphasized the need to accelerate the provision of the required technical and technological infrastructure to agricultural directorates in the governorates, develop operational manuals for each digital system, and implement comprehensive training programs for ministry staff to ensure the new systems run effectively.He added that he will monitor the performance of these systems through performance reports and digital oversight to ensure relevant departments respond to farmers' requests within the time-frames specified in the service guide.The Minister highlighted the importance of continuing digitization efforts and expanding the use of artificial intelligence in the next phase to improve the agricultural sector's efficiency, enhance national food security, and align with government efforts to modernize the public sector and provide smart, integrated services to citizens.Partners involved in implementing the digital systems shared their technical and operational feedback, confirming that these initiatives will bring a qualitative leap in the quality of agricultural services, reduce costs, and help farmers make more precise production and marketing decisions based on smart data and analytics.Implementing companies also gave presentations on completed phases, key challenges, and adopted technical solutions to ensure effective implementation.