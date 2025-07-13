403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Introduces Pioneering T3AI Large Language Model Beta Version
(MENAFN) Türkiye introduced its pioneering large language model (LLM), T3AI, marking a significant milestone in the country’s AI development. Created through a partnership between the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and defense company Baykar, the beta version officially went live Friday on the TEKNOFEST social platform.
In its initial message, the model greeted users by saying, “Hello world, I am T3AI.”
Users can engage with T3AI by tagging the model in their posts on the TEKNOFEST platform. Though primarily designed as a Turkish language AI, it is capable of responding in multiple languages.
Built as an open-source and “ethical AI” project, T3AI aims to promote responsible artificial intelligence development.
Key collaborators in the initiative include the Turkish Ministry of National Education, the Foundation for Political, Economic, and Social Research (SETA), the state broadcaster TRT, the Turkish Academy of Sciences, Anadolu Agency, and Microsoft.
Nearly 1,800 volunteers from 67 provinces across Türkiye contributed to the model’s development, underscoring a nationwide effort.
The project’s core goals centered on raising AI literacy within society, embedding AI into digital services, and fostering a skilled workforce for AI innovation.
After closing the beta phase Friday, which gathered extensive data and user feedback, T3AI expressed gratitude in a final post on TEKNOFEST: “Many thanks for your support and kind messages, I’ll be back renewed and a lot stronger very soon.”
Selcuk Bayraktar, chair of the board of trustees at the T3 Foundation, highlighted the model’s design to seamlessly understand texts from Turkic nations.
In its initial message, the model greeted users by saying, “Hello world, I am T3AI.”
Users can engage with T3AI by tagging the model in their posts on the TEKNOFEST platform. Though primarily designed as a Turkish language AI, it is capable of responding in multiple languages.
Built as an open-source and “ethical AI” project, T3AI aims to promote responsible artificial intelligence development.
Key collaborators in the initiative include the Turkish Ministry of National Education, the Foundation for Political, Economic, and Social Research (SETA), the state broadcaster TRT, the Turkish Academy of Sciences, Anadolu Agency, and Microsoft.
Nearly 1,800 volunteers from 67 provinces across Türkiye contributed to the model’s development, underscoring a nationwide effort.
The project’s core goals centered on raising AI literacy within society, embedding AI into digital services, and fostering a skilled workforce for AI innovation.
After closing the beta phase Friday, which gathered extensive data and user feedback, T3AI expressed gratitude in a final post on TEKNOFEST: “Many thanks for your support and kind messages, I’ll be back renewed and a lot stronger very soon.”
Selcuk Bayraktar, chair of the board of trustees at the T3 Foundation, highlighted the model’s design to seamlessly understand texts from Turkic nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment