Russian Army Shells Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Man Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the report, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Russian troops struck Bilozerka with artillery.

“As a result of the shelling, a 40-year-old man was injured while inside a house at the time of the strike. He sustained a blast injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his back,” the message states.

Doctors provided the injured man with necessary medical assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

