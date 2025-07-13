Russian Army Shells Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Man Injured
According to the report, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Russian troops struck Bilozerka with artillery.
“As a result of the shelling, a 40-year-old man was injured while inside a house at the time of the strike. He sustained a blast injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his back,” the message states.
Doctors provided the injured man with necessary medical assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.Read also: Woman's body found under debris of shell-damaged house in Zaporizhzhia Region
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, a woman was killed in Kherson as a result of a Russian attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment