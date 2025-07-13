Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Shells Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Man Injured

Russian Army Shells Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Man Injured


2025-07-13 08:04:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the report, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Russian troops struck Bilozerka with artillery.

“As a result of the shelling, a 40-year-old man was injured while inside a house at the time of the strike. He sustained a blast injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his back,” the message states.

Doctors provided the injured man with necessary medical assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

Read also: Woman's body found under debris of shell-damaged house in Zaporizhzhia Region

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, a woman was killed in Kherson as a result of a Russian attack.

MENAFN13072025000193011044ID1109794160

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search