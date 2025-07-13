QFFD Explores Ways To Support Humanitarian, Development Efforts In Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A delegation from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) held meetings with government officials and ministers in the Republic of Lebanon to discuss development priorities and ways to enhance coordination as part of the State of Qatar's firm commitment to supporting humanitarian and development efforts.

The high-level meetings took place during an official visit led by the Director General of QFFD Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, alongside Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The visit included meetings with senior representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Public Health, and Social Affairs.

This visit reaffirmed QFFD's enduring commitment to supporting the brotherly people of Lebanon and its dedication to enhancing cooperation with national and international partners to ensure the provision of effective and sustainable humanitarian and development services. It reflects the State of Qatar's mission to foster humanitarian cooperation and promote sustainable global development for prosperity and stability.

The delegation met with officials from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in line with efforts to support regional stability and address the needs of displaced populations. The meeting was followed by a field visit to the Masnaa border crossing on the Lebanese side, with the aim of enhancing coordination for the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Syrian refugees, and reviewing the operational procedures in place.

The delegation also reviewed the progress of the Emergency Response Project implemented by QFFD in partnership with Qatar Red Crescent (QRC), which aims to provide vital support to host communities, internally displaced persons, and Syrian refugees across Beirut, Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Beqaa, and Baalbek-Hermel.

By distributing 10,400 food baskets and 10,400 hygiene kits, the project seeks to alleviate the burden on overstretched local services and enhance the health and living conditions of more than 10,000 vulnerable individuals.

The visit also included a field tour of Karantina Governmental Hospital to review the ongoing reconstruction efforts supported by QFFD to rehabilitate key sections of the hospital and assess wider needs within the healthcare sector. The visit underscored the importance of sustaining essential medical services for the local population.