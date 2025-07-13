403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cargo Ship Sinks in Red Sea After Houthi Attack
(MENAFN) A European naval mission has confirmed that ten crew members have been saved, while at least three others have died, after a cargo ship was assaulted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and eventually sank in the Red Sea.
The vessel, named Eternity C, operated under the Greek flag and registered in Liberia, had a total of 25 crew members onboard at the time of the assault.
According to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the Eternity C was struck by rocket-propelled grenades launched from small boats on Monday.
The strike caused critical destruction to the vessel and disabled its propulsion system.
The assault continued into Tuesday, prompting overnight search and rescue missions to begin.
The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for targeting the Eternity C.
They stated the ship was bound for Israel and claimed to have relocated an undisclosed number of crew to a "safe location".
The US embassy in Yemen condemned the attack, asserting that the Houthis had "kidnapped many surviving crew members" and demanded their prompt release.
Officials from the Philippines reported that 21 of the ship’s crew members are Filipino nationals. One other crew member, a Russian citizen, sustained severe injuries during the assault and had a leg amputated.
The European Union’s Red Sea naval initiative, Operation Aspides, reported that an additional four individuals were rescued on Wednesday night.
Among them were three Filipino nationals and one Greek crew member, raising the number of survivors to ten.
The vessel, named Eternity C, operated under the Greek flag and registered in Liberia, had a total of 25 crew members onboard at the time of the assault.
According to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the Eternity C was struck by rocket-propelled grenades launched from small boats on Monday.
The strike caused critical destruction to the vessel and disabled its propulsion system.
The assault continued into Tuesday, prompting overnight search and rescue missions to begin.
The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for targeting the Eternity C.
They stated the ship was bound for Israel and claimed to have relocated an undisclosed number of crew to a "safe location".
The US embassy in Yemen condemned the attack, asserting that the Houthis had "kidnapped many surviving crew members" and demanded their prompt release.
Officials from the Philippines reported that 21 of the ship’s crew members are Filipino nationals. One other crew member, a Russian citizen, sustained severe injuries during the assault and had a leg amputated.
The European Union’s Red Sea naval initiative, Operation Aspides, reported that an additional four individuals were rescued on Wednesday night.
Among them were three Filipino nationals and one Greek crew member, raising the number of survivors to ten.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment