Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Google launches Flow & Gemini’s photo-to-video capability in MENA


2025-07-13 07:17:43
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE- July 10 - Google launches today a new photo-to-video capability in Gemini, allowing creators and artists to transform their favorite photos into dynamic eight-second video clips with sound. The new capability is available to Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa, starting today.
Google is also launching Flow, the only AI filmmaking tool custom-designed for Google’s most advanced models — Veo, Imagen and Gemini. Flow can help storytellers explore their ideas without bounds and create cinematic clips and scenes for their stories.
Photo-to-video brings images to life
To turn photos into videos, select ‘Videos’ from the tool menu in the prompt box and upload a photo. Then, describe the scene and any audio instructions, and watch as the selected still image transforms into a dynamic video. Users can get creative by animating everyday objects, bringing their drawings and paintings to life or adding movement to nature scenes. Once the video is complete, users can tap the share button or download it to share with friends and family.
Flow: available in MENA & in Arabic
Flow comes with a range of features for professionals or those just getting started:
• Camera Controls: Master some shots with direct control over camera motion, angles and perspectives.
• Scenebuilder: Seamlessly edit and extend existing shots — revealing more of the action or transitioning to what happens next with continuous motion and consistent characters.
• Asset Management: Easily manage and organize all of the ingredients and prompts.
The explosion of creativity from users has been truly remarkable, with over 40 million Veo 3 videos generated across the Gemini app and Flow over the last seven weeks. All generated videos include a visible watermark to show they are AI-generated and an invisible SynthID digital watermark.

MENAFN13072025004056016208ID1109794074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search