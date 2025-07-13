403
D’bai’s experiential economy surges to Dh220 billion as The Experience Store sets out to redefine luxury wellness in the UAE
(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Dubai, UAE – July 10, 202 : The Experience Store (TES), one of the ’AE’s first homegrown digital lifestyle marketplaces for curated luxury experiences and wellness services, has officially launched, ushering in a new era of premium, wellness-driven offerings.
TES stands a’ Dubai’s premier platform for transformative journeys, seamlessly blending holistic wellness, personalised indulgence, and curated adventures - setting a new benchmark for luxury, active, meaningful living.
From private yacht escapes, sound healing, and IV therapy to Michelin-starred dining, desert retreats, and adventure sports, TES brings together a handpicked selection of services under one seamless digital interface. The platform enables users to browse, book, and personalise premium experiences at their fingertips. It is particularly designed to serve individuals and businesses looking to elevate how they live, celebrate, and connect.
Anand Nair, CEO of The Experience Store, shared the inspiration behind TES: "Dubai inspires us to think bigger and live bolder. TES is our answer to —hat spirit—built not just for luxury, but for intention’l living. We’re designing experiences that inspire people to move, reflect— and reconnect—with themselves and the world around them with immersive wellness commun’ty programs. It’s about making every moment count."
TES launches at a pi’otal time: the UAE’s travel and tourism sector contributed Dh220 billion to GDP in 2024, with the luxury travel market projected to surpass Dh617 billion by 2030. At the same time, the global wellness economy is expected to reach Dh33 trillion by 2028. Against this backdrop, TES delivers exactly what today’s audiences seek - active, emotionally resonant, tech-powered experiences that blend luxury with intention.
Whether’it’s a hot air balloon ride at sunrise, a mindfulness session in the desert, or a last-minute adrenaline escape, TES curates moments that are both memorable and meaningful, fuelling the rise of experience-led living in the region.
For the ’egion’s growing working population, especially Gen Z and millennials, experiences are fast replacing material gifts. Flexibility is key, and TES answers that need by offering convenience-driven escapes that fit into their schedule, with real-time booking and AI-enabled personalisation.
But’TES isn’t just for indi’iduals. It’s also changing how companies engage with talent. As organisations look beyond traditional incentives, TES enables them to offer high-impact lifestyle rewards that support employee well-being, motivation, and loyalty.
With a growing focus on corporate wellness, TES offers flexible digital vouchers, a tech-enabled wallet and curated packages - perfect for recognition programs, offsites, and team-building initiatives. Instead of conventional branded mugs or cash rewards, companies can now offer their teams the chance to unwind, recharge, and feel truly valued.
This approach aligns well with the loyalty man’gement market’s robust growth, projected to jump from Dh42 billion in 2024 to over Dh93 billion by 2029. TES provides organisations with a future-ready solution to inspire teams and nurture a healthy work culture.
At its heart, The Experience Store is more than a booking platform, it is a curator of emotional resonance and elevated living. Its wide network of premium hospitality and wellness partners ensures that every detail, from a gourmet meal to a private island celebration, is designed with intention and excellence.
For those seeking more than thrills, TES infuses wellness principles into many experiences. From guided meditation in unique settings to nature-focused escapes that help urban dwellers reset, the platform recognises that true luxury today lies in balance and mindfulness.
Smart technology underpins the entire user journey. Multi-currency payments, blockchain-based loyalty rewards (coming soon), and personalised recommendations make every interaction simple and seamless.
As Dubai continues to rise as a global wellness and lifestyle hub, TES is perfectly positioned to shape its next chapter. Expansion into GCC markets is already in the works for 2026, tapping into a wider regional appetite for accessible luxury and curated wellbeing.
As Anand Nair explai“s,’“We’re not just crafting luxury mom’nts; we’re helping people —econnect — with themselves, their loved ones, and”their time.”
One early client described a TES-crafte“ annive’sary: “It wasn’t just a getaway; it was our story, told th—ough every detail —from a starlit dinner on a private beach to a custom adventure’the next morni’g. It’s something ”e’ll cherish forever.”
In an era where time is the ultimate currency, The Experience Store offers something invaluable: experiences that restore, inspire, and remind us to live each moment fully, actively, and with a sense of purpose.
