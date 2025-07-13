403
Russia’s Lavrov Lands in China for SCO Summit
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov touched down in Beijing on Sunday as China prepares to host next week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting.
According to a statement shared by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Telegram, Lavrov will represent Moscow at the SCO Foreign Ministers Council session scheduled for Tuesday.
This trip to China follows Lavrov’s recent three-day visit to Wonsan, North Korea’s resort city, where he held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.
On Saturday, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting will be held in Tianjin on July 15.
