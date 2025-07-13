403
Samsung raises the bar for smartphones with the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, now available for pre-order across the UAE
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) DUBAI, UAE – July 10, 2025 Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced that the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 are now available for pre-order for customers across the UAE until July 24. Setting a new benchmark for intelligent design and premium performance, both devices represent the next leap in Galaxy innovation, blending cutting-edge AI with sleek, durable engineering.
The Galaxy Z Fold7, S’msung’s thinnest and lightest foldable yet, combines the power of an immersive large screen with pro-grade creative tools and built-in Galaxy AI, delivering a next-level multitasking and content creation experience. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip7 redefines the flip phone with a compact edge-to-edge FlexWindow, flagship-level camera capabilities, and intuitive AI features, perfectly sized to fit in your pocket and your lifestyle.
Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics
Galaxy Z Fold7: Power Meets Portability
Engineered for those who want it all – portability, performance and productivity – with the enhanced flexibility of a larger, unfolded display – the Galaxy Z Fold7 folds into a sleek device, yet unfolds into a massive, immersive display for editing, multitasking, and streaming. With the new One UI 8 as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimized for the foldable form.
With the first-ever 200MP camera in the Z Series, AI-powered editing tools, and enhanced multitasking across apps, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is a true pro studio in your pocket. New security upgrades, including quantum-resistant encryption and KEEP (Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection), ensure a safe and seamless experience.
Galaxy Z Flip7: Pocket-Perfect Intelligence
Small in size but mighty in performance, the Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces Samsung's most compact and customizable AI phone yet. The new 4.1-inch FlexWindow now spans edge-to-edge, letting users send messages, take selfies, check updates, and even interact with Gemini Live – all without opening the phone.
With a brighter, smoother display, flagship-level camera system (50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide), and AI-powered tools like Real-Time Filters and Portrait Studio, Galaxy Z Flip7 is built for capturing, sharing, and personalizing life on the go. Samsung DeX comes to the Galaxy Z Flip7 for the first time, enabling it to instantly transform into a handy workstation: flip it open, connect to a screen and instantly get PC-like tools for enhanced multitasking.
Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, designed to make foldable technology more accessible. Featuring a 6.7-inch main display, Galaxy AI capabilities, and a refined compact design, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE delivers flagship features in a streamlined package.
