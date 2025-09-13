Government Raises Apprenticeship Stipend To Boost Skilling

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government of India has increased the monthly stipend for apprentices to a range of Rs 6,800 to Rs 12,300, up from the earlier Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000.

The decision comes as part of recent amendments to the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, aimed at enhancing skilling opportunities and making apprenticeships more attractive to youth.

This hike will be applicable to apprentices registered under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

The move is expected to improve participation from both students and industry, helping bridge the gap between education and employment.

Alongside the stipend increase, the government has introduced several other reforms. These include promoting degree apprenticeships, allowing remote or virtual apprenticeships, and expanding the scope of industries covered to align with the National Industrial Classification (NIC) 2008.

The updated rules have also made apprenticeships more inclusive by opening opportunities for persons with benchmark disabilities.

The reforms are based on recommendations from the Central Apprenticeship Council (CAC), which is chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. These proposals were submitted to the council earlier in May this year.

Other key changes include making it mandatory for eligible establishments to engage apprentices equivalent to 2.5% to 15% of their workforce, with a minimum threshold of 5%.

If seats remain vacant for fresh apprentices or those with skill certificates, they can be offered to other categories with proper approvals.

A minimum one-year gap is now also required between two apprenticeship training periods, unless the previous one was terminated early.

Since 2020-21, over 3.6 million apprentices have been enrolled under NAPS and about 1.29 million under NATS, taking the total to 4.84 million in the past five years.

