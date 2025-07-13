Jordan Becomes First Arab Country To Publish Second National Report On New Urban Agenda

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 13 (Petra) -- Jordan has secured a significant urban development milestone with the United Nations officially publishing the Kingdom's second national report on the implementation of the "New Urban Agenda 2025," making Jordan the first Arab country, and the fourth globally, to prepare and release this report.Prepared by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation, the report documents Jordan's urban development achievements from 2019 to 2024, highlighting progress in sustainable urbanization, digital transformation, quality of life improvements, and enhanced governance anchored in measurable performance indicators. These efforts align with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision.The report underscores Jordan's strong commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11, which seeks to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable through evidence-based urban planning that transforms challenges into development opportunities.Speaking to Petra, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Director General Jumana Attiyat said Jordan remains dedicated to submitting its national urban reports in accordance with international timelines, advancing sustainable development objectives, and engaging with global partners in urban reporting efforts.Attiyat noted that the report was compiled over two years with contributions from a national committee comprising governmental bodies and stakeholders from various sectors. The document received Cabinet approval prior to its submission to the National Library and subsequent publication on the UN-Habitat Urban Agenda platform.She explained that the report was developed through an integrated, participatory approach involving dialogue sessions in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), aimed at capacity-building and exchanging global best practices in urban reporting.Attiyat revealed significant progress in data collection and analysis processes, with the second national report covering 95 percent of relevant indicators, compared to 52 percent in the previous report.The report serves as a national reference reflecting Jordan's dedication to contributing to global discussions on sustainable urban development and positioning the Kingdom as a leading Arab model in formulating and implementing advanced urban policies.