Spanglish Does It Again: 'Patria Y Vida' Achieves Record-Breaking Success In U.S. Cinemas
Patria Y Vida
"Patria Y Vida" has debuted in U.S. cinemas with unprecedented success, setting a new record for pre-sale ticket numbers for a Hispanic film.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Patria Y Vida" is a testament to the power of music becomes the voice that rises from every heart, echoing the hopes, struggles, and dreams of all people. Sony entrusted Spanglish Movies with the exclusive U.S. distribution of this property, underscoring the company's reputation for bringing impactful films to American audiences.
The film has secured a spot in the top 10 box office rankings on a per-screen average, marking a significant milestone for Hispanic cinema in the United States. Audience engagement has been remarkable, with moviegoers responding with standing ovations at the conclusion of every show, fueling extraordinary word-of-mouth momentum.
Due to overwhelming demand, "Patria Y Vida" is set to expand its presence to additional cinema circuits in the coming weeks, allowing even more audiences to experience this landmark film.
Spanglish Movies is also pleased to announce its upcoming slate of theatrical releases:
- Kenia OS: La OG – Arriving in cinemas on August 29, based on the story of the successful Mexican pop singer.
- A Tiro Limpio – Action
- Ladies' Restroom – Horror
- Half Sisters – Comedy
These titles will premiere before the end of the year, continuing Spanglish Movies' commitment to bringing exclusive, high quality, and compelling stories to U.S. audiences.
Patria Y Vida: Only in Cinemas
