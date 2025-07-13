403
Modi states Africa must not be just source of raw materials
(MENAFN) Africa should not be viewed solely as a supplier of raw materials but should play a leading role in value creation and industrial growth, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a visit to Namibia on Wednesday. Addressing the Namibian parliament, Modi emphasized India’s recognition of Africa’s importance in global affairs.
“We believe Africa should not only supply raw materials but also lead in value creation and sustainable development,” Modi stated. He reaffirmed India’s support for Africa’s Agenda 2063, the African Union’s 50-year plan adopted in 2013 to achieve inclusive, long-term development.
Modi recalled the ten principles he outlined in 2018 that guide India’s engagement with Africa, stressing they are built on respect, equality, and mutual benefit.
The Indian leader also expressed readiness to boost cooperation with Africa in defense and security sectors and highlighted India’s role in helping secure permanent membership for the African Union in the G20 during India’s presidency.
Modi, who became the first Indian prime minister to visit Namibia in 27 years, was awarded Namibia’s highest civilian honor during his trip. He called for deeper collaboration between India and Namibia to advance the interests of the Global South, stressing partnership over competition. “Our aim is to build together, not to exploit but to grow together,” he said.
India is also seeking to strengthen trade ties with Namibia through imports of uranium and other critical minerals.
