New Mina Link Boat Service Launched At Old Doha Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port has announced the launch of a new transport service dubbed 'Mina Link' in collaboration with Brooqtourism, connecting the two critical hubs Mina District and the Containers Yard.

"Whether you are relaxing with friends or enjoying time off with your family, Mina Link is the perfect way to enjoy the sea breeze," announced Old Doha Port on their social media.

The boat ride will operate daily evening from 4pm to 10pm.

Passengers can get their tickets at the Brooq tourism office location in the Containers Yard and Mina Corniche.

The newly launched Mina Link promises to offer a unique way to explore the Old Doha port's vibrant spots.

Furthermore, to enhance visitor experience during the extreme heat of the summer season, vehicle access for Mina District has been extended until the month of October, daily from 3pm to 9pm.