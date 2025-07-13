New Mina Link Boat Service Launched At Old Doha Port
Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port has announced the launch of a new transport service dubbed 'Mina Link' in collaboration with Brooqtourism, connecting the two critical hubs Mina District and the Containers Yard.
"Whether you are relaxing with friends or enjoying time off with your family, Mina Link is the perfect way to enjoy the sea breeze," announced Old Doha Port on their social media.
The boat ride will operate daily evening from 4pm to 10pm.
Passengers can get their tickets at the Brooq tourism office location in the Containers Yard and Mina Corniche.
The newly launched Mina Link promises to offer a unique way to explore the Old Doha port's vibrant spots.
Furthermore, to enhance visitor experience during the extreme heat of the summer season, vehicle access for Mina District has been extended until the month of October, daily from 3pm to 9pm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment