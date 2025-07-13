403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Hails PKK Group Disarmament Move
(MENAFN) The United Nations expressed strong approval on Friday as the PKK terror group began its disarmament process, marking a significant development in regional security efforts.
At a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated, "I can tell you that we very much welcome the operationalization of the agreement, at least the first step of the operationalization."
This announcement followed the disarmament of 30 PKK militants—including 15 women—who surrendered their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province.
The militants assembled inside a cave located in Sulaymaniyah’s Surdas sub-district, then emerged with their arms before proceeding to a designated disarmament site.
Dujarric conveyed optimism that this move will pave the way for additional progress toward enduring peace in the area, underscoring the UN’s readiness to "support this in any way that we can, should we be asked."
The PKK’s decision to dissolve and relinquish its arms was declared in May, following a call from jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in February. Ocalan urged the group and its affiliates to end the decades-long armed insurgency.
Over the course of more than 40 years, the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been linked to the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including civilians such as women, children, infants, and the elderly.
The group has historically used northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a base to launch attacks against Türkiye.
At a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated, "I can tell you that we very much welcome the operationalization of the agreement, at least the first step of the operationalization."
This announcement followed the disarmament of 30 PKK militants—including 15 women—who surrendered their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province.
The militants assembled inside a cave located in Sulaymaniyah’s Surdas sub-district, then emerged with their arms before proceeding to a designated disarmament site.
Dujarric conveyed optimism that this move will pave the way for additional progress toward enduring peace in the area, underscoring the UN’s readiness to "support this in any way that we can, should we be asked."
The PKK’s decision to dissolve and relinquish its arms was declared in May, following a call from jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in February. Ocalan urged the group and its affiliates to end the decades-long armed insurgency.
Over the course of more than 40 years, the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been linked to the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including civilians such as women, children, infants, and the elderly.
The group has historically used northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a base to launch attacks against Türkiye.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment