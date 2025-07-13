403
Jupiter Money Appoints Akhilesh Jha As Senior Vice President
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, July 12, 2025 - Jupiter Money, India's leading money platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Akhilesh Jha as Senior Vice President, Banking and Partnerships. In this strategic leadership role, Akhilesh will further strengthen the company's mission to deliver intuitive and customer-first banking solutions. The company continues to broaden its product offerings across savings, credit and payments with its partners, driven by a vision to simplify money management for digital-first Indians and Akhilesh will be leading this aspect for the company.
Akhilesh brings with him more than two decades of banking experience, most recently serving as Head of Retail Banking Portfolio at DBS Bank. His deep expertise across retail banking, strategic partnerships and digital innovation, positions him uniquely to accelerate Jupiter Money's growth in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape.
"We are thrilled to welcome Akhilesh to the leadership team," said Rohit Kumar Pandey, President - Jupiter Money. "We are building a financial platform that simplifies money for millions of Indians, and partnerships are at the heart of that journey. Akhilesh brings a strong mix of traditional banking expertise and fintech thinking. As we grow our credit, savings and payment offerings, his experience will help us shape deeper, more meaningful collaborations with partner banks and financial institutions."
Speaking on his appointment, Akhilesh Jha said, "Jupiter Money is creating a bold new approach to banking, one that puts user experience and power of partnerships at the core. In the current dynamic financial landscape, banks are presented with a substantial opportunity to forge strategic collaborations with fintechs like Jupiter Money specializing in digital platform setup and portfolio management. Such collaborations create a mutually beneficial ecosystem for all three stakeholders while adhering to the regulatory guidelines - customers enjoy a superior digital experience and strong value proposition; banks unlock a new digital channel to attract high-quality customers and generate shared revenue; and Jupiter delivers its digital-first offerings while participating in the value created. I'm genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to these partnerships and help shape innovative financial solutions with the team."
This appointment comes at a key time for Jupiter Money where the company has entered a new phase of growth. In the last quarter alone, it secured key regulatory approvals, strengthened its credit portfolio and onboarded new users at a steady pace. With a growing focus on tier 2 and tier 3 markets, Jupiter Money is also working on expanding access to credit and savings tools for underserved digital users. The leadership addition signals a strong push to deliver at scale while remaining user-first in design.
Jupiter Money already has an all-in-one savings account, offered in partnership with Federal Bank, which gives users access to UPI, debit cards, mutual funds and more on one easy-to-use app. They also recently partnered with CSB Bank to launch a new RuPay credit card with UPI integration and cashback rewards. And following the RBI approval to launch a prepaid wallet, Jupiter Money will soon allow users to make wallet-based payments too. Thus with strong user growth and new offerings, Jupiter Money is working to become the go-to digital bank for millions of Indians.
