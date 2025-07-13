403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump wants new assistance bundle for Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a new military aid package for Ukraine, marking his first significant support since taking office in January, according to CBS News sources. The potential funding aims to send a signal to Russia following a recent increase in drone and missile strikes across Ukraine, which Moscow claims target only military sites.
Trump may utilize $3.85 billion in remaining presidential drawdown authority left over from the Biden administration or consider redirecting approximately $5 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine—a move neither he nor former President Biden has yet pursued.
This report follows Trump’s recent expression of frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that although Putin is “very nice” during their talks, his words have been ineffective in advancing a ceasefire. On Monday, Trump confirmed plans to send additional primarily defensive weapons to Kyiv.
Earlier this month, the Pentagon temporarily halted deliveries of some weapons, including Patriot air defense missiles, due to concerns over declining US inventories. The pause was reportedly ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth without prior consultation with the president or State Department but has since been lifted, and shipments have resumed.
The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, criticized the ongoing US arms deliveries, claiming they hinder peace efforts and only serve to prolong the conflict without affecting the final outcome.
Trump may utilize $3.85 billion in remaining presidential drawdown authority left over from the Biden administration or consider redirecting approximately $5 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine—a move neither he nor former President Biden has yet pursued.
This report follows Trump’s recent expression of frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that although Putin is “very nice” during their talks, his words have been ineffective in advancing a ceasefire. On Monday, Trump confirmed plans to send additional primarily defensive weapons to Kyiv.
Earlier this month, the Pentagon temporarily halted deliveries of some weapons, including Patriot air defense missiles, due to concerns over declining US inventories. The pause was reportedly ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth without prior consultation with the president or State Department but has since been lifted, and shipments have resumed.
The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, criticized the ongoing US arms deliveries, claiming they hinder peace efforts and only serve to prolong the conflict without affecting the final outcome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment