Trump wants new assistance bundle for Ukraine

2025-07-13 04:38:01
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a new military aid package for Ukraine, marking his first significant support since taking office in January, according to CBS News sources. The potential funding aims to send a signal to Russia following a recent increase in drone and missile strikes across Ukraine, which Moscow claims target only military sites.

Trump may utilize $3.85 billion in remaining presidential drawdown authority left over from the Biden administration or consider redirecting approximately $5 billion in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine—a move neither he nor former President Biden has yet pursued.

This report follows Trump’s recent expression of frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that although Putin is “very nice” during their talks, his words have been ineffective in advancing a ceasefire. On Monday, Trump confirmed plans to send additional primarily defensive weapons to Kyiv.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon temporarily halted deliveries of some weapons, including Patriot air defense missiles, due to concerns over declining US inventories. The pause was reportedly ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth without prior consultation with the president or State Department but has since been lifted, and shipments have resumed.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, criticized the ongoing US arms deliveries, claiming they hinder peace efforts and only serve to prolong the conflict without affecting the final outcome.

