Liberian leader amazes Trump with ‘good English’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump praised Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his command of the English language during a meeting with several African leaders at the White House. The gathering, held on Wednesday, brought together leaders from Liberia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal to discuss diplomatic relations and the impact of the recent 10% US tariffs on African exports.
When Boakai spoke, he expressed Liberia’s desire to strengthen ties with the US, noting Liberia’s long-standing friendship with Washington and its commitment to peace, democracy, and economic cooperation. Boakai highlighted Liberia’s mineral wealth and its willingness to collaborate on regional security and investment opportunities.
Trump, visibly impressed, responded with surprise at Boakai’s fluency, asking where he had learned to speak “so beautifully.” Boakai replied with a smile that he was educated in Liberia. Trump remarked that it was “very interesting” and joked that some people at the table couldn’t speak as well. Liberia’s official language is English, reflecting its history as a settlement for freed American slaves.
Following Boakai, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema addressed Trump, praising him for helping broker peace between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. Nguema appealed to Trump for continued US involvement in resolving conflicts in Sudan and the Sahel, stressing that peace is essential for attracting investment.
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye also spoke, complimenting Trump’s golfing abilities and inviting him to build a golf course in Senegal to promote tourism. Faye humorously linked golf’s demands for focus and precision to Trump’s leadership skills.
Trump responded warmly, joking about the prospect of showing off his golfing skills in Senegal. He also congratulated Faye on overcoming political adversity, noting his rise from political prisoner to the presidency. Faye, who won Senegal’s 2024 election at age 44, became the country’s youngest leader and its first opposition figure to win the presidency since independence.
