Trump Threatens to Revoke Citizenship of Rosie O’Donnell
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to talk show host, actress, and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, threatening to revoke her citizenship after she publicly condemned his administration’s response to the devastating floods in Texas.
The handling of the July 4 disaster, which has claimed at least 129 lives—including children—and left 166 individuals missing, has sparked intense scrutiny of local and federal authorities. Questions have arisen about the timing of ‘code red’ alerts and whether officials acted quickly enough to notify residents. Despite mounting criticism, Trump defended the federal agencies’ efforts, claiming they “did an incredible job under the circumstances.”
O’Donnell, originally from New York, took to TikTok last Sunday to blame the escalating death toll on what she called Trump’s “horrible decisions.” She accused his administration of undermining government capabilities crucial for public safety.
“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell stated. “And you know, when the president guts all the early warning systems and the weather forecasting abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re gonna start to see on a daily basis.”
In retaliation, Trump posted on Truth Social this past Saturday, suggesting O’Donnell should remain in Ireland, where she relocated earlier this year following the start of his second presidential term.
“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he declared. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
It’s important to note that the US Supreme Court has ruled that citizenship granted at birth cannot be revoked by presidential order.
The antagonism between Trump and O’Donnell dates back to the mid-2000s, when she mocked him on television, calling him a “snake oil salesman.” Trump responded with personal insults, branding her “a very unattractive person” and “a mentally sick woman.”
Their feud has continued over the years through various media channels, with O’Donnell recently criticizing Trump’s tax policies and branding his administration as “a horror show.”
This is not the first time Trump has threatened to strip citizenship; he previously suggested revoking residency status for South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk.
