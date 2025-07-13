Dubai: Smart Cameras On E-Bikes To Now Monitor Cycling, E-Scooter Tracks

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is now using smart technologies to monitor cycling and e-scooter tracks.

The innovation is aimed at“optimising maintenance efficiency, enhancing road safety, improving the experience of soft mobility users (bicycles and scooters), and supporting Dubai's Sustainable Mobility Vision 2030,” RTA said on Thursday.

The new system employs advanced cameras and sensors mounted on e-bikes, enabling precise analysis and performance evaluation of tracks without disrupting user movement.“This innovative system provides fast and comprehensive monitoring, ensuring the highest standards of safety and convenience for sustainable mobility users,” said RTA.

“The smart system can assess 120km of cycling tracks in just four hours, compared to traditional inspection methods, which cover only 2.25km per day - this is a 98 per cent improvement in speed,” RTA noted.“Additionally, it can perform a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of track conditions and assets across 557km within a month, surpassing traditional methods by 92 per cent.”

The new system also enables“proactive track assessments and supports predictive and sustainable maintenance. This enhances resource management efficiency and promotes financial and environmental sustainability by reducing operational costs and emergency maintenance requirements.”

“The initiative contributes to creating safer, more efficient tracks, encouraging the adoption of sustainable transport, and strengthening Dubai's position as a bicycle-friendly city and a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility,” RTA added.