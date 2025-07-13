Oman's Landmark Move To Tax High Earners

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Oman has become the first Gulf Cooperation Council nation to legislate a personal income tax, with a royal decree introducing a flat 5% levy on residents earning above OMR 42,000 per year. The law takes effect on 1 January 2028 and is expected to impact roughly the top 1% of earners.

The decree, Royal Decree No. 56/2025 issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, forms part of Oman's broader Vision 2040 strategy aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues, which can constitute up to 85% of public income. With this move, Oman joins corporate tax, VAT, excise duties, and customs duties as pillars of its expanding fiscal framework.

Officials emphasise that most residents will be unaffected. A high exemption threshold ensures that 99% of the population falls below the taxable income bracket. Exemptions and deductions for education, healthcare, housing, inheritance, charitable donations, and zakat are included to align the law with social welfare objectives.

Early adoption of a personal income tax signals a shift in fiscal policy, likely to trigger regional analysis. Tax experts suggest that expatriates and high-net-worth individuals may reassess their residency choices, although the modest 5% rate is not expected to drive widespread departures.

Implementation will require the introduction of executive regulations within a year of the law's publication, which is scheduled following its official gazette release. Employers will need to enhance payroll infrastructure to accommodate withholding requirements, while both businesses and individuals must review contracts and compensation strategies ahead of the shift.

The International Monetary Fund and regional analysts have long advised GCC states to broaden revenue sources; Oman's measure aligns with this guidance. For neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have implemented VAT and corporate taxes but not personal income levies, Oman's precedent may prompt fresh deliberations.

With execution set three years ahead, stakeholders have a window to adjust. Observers note that while Oman's strategy is socially oriented-protecting most citizens-it heralds a transformation in Gulf tax policy that merits close attention from both regional governments and international investors.

