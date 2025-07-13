403
Russia Orders Closure of Polish Consulate in Kaliningrad
(MENAFN) Russia has mandated the shutdown of Poland’s consulate located in the Kaliningrad exclave, citing “hostile actions” by Warsaw.
This development marks a further deterioration in the relationship between the two nations amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced it had summoned Poland’s chargé d’affaires to deliver a formal note withdrawing permission for the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad to function.
The consulate is scheduled to cease operations on August 29.
The ministry clarified that this decision was a reaction to the “unfounded and hostile actions” taken by Poland, which had earlier closed Russia’s consulate in Krakow in late June “under a contrived pretext.”
“No unfriendly attack against our country will remain without an appropriate response and consequences,” the officials emphasized.
Besides the Kaliningrad consulate, Poland still maintains an embassy in Moscow along with a consulate in Irkutsk, central Russia.
Correspondingly, Russia operates an embassy in Warsaw and a consulate in Gdansk.
Relations between Moscow and Warsaw have been strained for many years, especially following the escalation of the Ukraine war in 2022.
Poland has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s most steadfast allies and one of Russia’s harshest critics.
Relations between Moscow and Warsaw have been strained for many years, especially following the escalation of the Ukraine war in 2022.
Poland has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s most steadfast allies and one of Russia’s harshest critics.
