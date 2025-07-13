403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICC Struggles to Extend Authority Over Investigations
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been unable to approve a modification that would broaden its jurisdiction concerning inquiries into world leaders accused of crimes of aggression.
A crime of aggression is regarded as the gravest violation under the Rome Statute, which serves as the court's founding document.
Presently, the ICC has the authority to try heads of state for war crimes and genocide.
However, for the court to commence investigations related to the crime of aggression, the Kampala amendments of 2010—establishing the court’s jurisdiction in this area—must be ratified by all parties involved in a conflict. To date, only 41 out of the 125 member states have endorsed these amendments.
From Monday to Wednesday, the ICC convened a special meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York to deliberate on a harmonization amendment proposed by Germany, Costa Rica, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and Vanuatu.
This proposal seeks to permit the court to initiate investigations into crimes of aggression if at least one of the conflicting parties has accepted the Kampala amendments.
Nevertheless, the court’s members have failed to reach consensus on the proposal.
Countries including the UK, Canada, France, Japan, and New Zealand argue that any final decision should only be made once at least two-thirds of ICC member states have ratified the Kampala amendments.
A crime of aggression is regarded as the gravest violation under the Rome Statute, which serves as the court's founding document.
Presently, the ICC has the authority to try heads of state for war crimes and genocide.
However, for the court to commence investigations related to the crime of aggression, the Kampala amendments of 2010—establishing the court’s jurisdiction in this area—must be ratified by all parties involved in a conflict. To date, only 41 out of the 125 member states have endorsed these amendments.
From Monday to Wednesday, the ICC convened a special meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York to deliberate on a harmonization amendment proposed by Germany, Costa Rica, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, and Vanuatu.
This proposal seeks to permit the court to initiate investigations into crimes of aggression if at least one of the conflicting parties has accepted the Kampala amendments.
Nevertheless, the court’s members have failed to reach consensus on the proposal.
Countries including the UK, Canada, France, Japan, and New Zealand argue that any final decision should only be made once at least two-thirds of ICC member states have ratified the Kampala amendments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment