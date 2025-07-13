403
S-Africa states HIV reaction won’t falter despite US funding cuts
(MENAFN) South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has assured that the country’s leading HIV/AIDS program will continue to operate despite the withdrawal of funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) earlier this year.
Speaking in Parliament during the presentation of the Department of Health’s 2025/26 budget, Motsoaledi emphasized that the government, along with global partners, has stepped in to cover the shortfall. The National Treasury has allocated R753 million to support the program, while international donors have pledged an additional R600 million for treatment and research.
The funding gap arose after the administration of US President Donald Trump decided to end all PEPFAR funding, part of broader cuts to global health aid. This move particularly impacted South Africa, where around 17% of the HIV/AIDS response was financed by PEPFAR.
Motsoaledi outlined three key priorities for the department moving forward: strengthening the public health system to prepare for National Health Insurance (NHI), eradicating diseases such as HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, and reforming the private healthcare sector.
Rejecting claims that the program is on the brink of collapse, he said, “There is no way we are going to allow the world’s biggest HIV/AIDS programme to collapse – never.” He criticized the tendency to declare failure prematurely, insisting the department has a clear strategy to fill the funding gap.
He explained that the Treasury responded positively to their appeal, providing R753 million in support. Of this, R590 million will go to provincial HIV services through the District Health Programme Grant, R32 million will bolster pharmaceutical supply chains, and R132 million will be directed to the South African Medical Research Council for health research initiatives.
