Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Korea’s Leader Pledges Full, Unconditional Support for Russia

North Korea’s Leader Pledges Full, Unconditional Support for Russia


2025-07-13 03:04:10
(MENAFN) North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has restated Pyongyang’s full and unconditional backing of Moscow in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to state-run media on Sunday.

During a meeting on Saturday in the resort city of Wonsan, Kim met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as reported by a local news agency. The discussions covered a wide array of topics aimed at safeguarding mutual core interests and boosting collaboration across several sectors.

Kim “reaffirmed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) is willing to unconditionally support all measures taken by the Russian leadership in relation to the fundamental resolution of the Ukrainian situation,” in accordance with the North Korea-Russia mutual defense treaty, said the news agency.

He further emphasized that the two nations “share the same views on all strategic issues in a manner befitting the level of their alliance,” highlighting the strong strategic bond established between the countries.

In a separate media report, a statement from the strategic dialogue held the previous day between North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Lavrov reiterated an “unwavering” commitment to strengthening long-term strategic relations through their mutual defense pact.

Russia expressed “firm opposition” to attempts to undermine North Korea’s “current status” and vowed to uphold Pyongyang’s national security. In response, North Korea pledged full support for Russia’s operations in Ukraine, according to the statement.

Lavrov arrived at Wonsan Airport on Friday, coinciding with the official opening of a new coastal tourist zone on July 1. The Russian foreign minister is expected to depart Sunday for China, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s foreign ministers’ meeting on July 15.

MENAFN13072025000045017169ID1109793436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search