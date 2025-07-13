403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Views Zelensky as Main Obstacle to Peace
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump continues to see Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky as the chief barrier to resolving the ongoing conflict, even though he has recently voiced criticisms against Moscow, according to a report by a news outlet on Saturday, which cited unnamed sources.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump expressed that he was “unhappy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of not wanting to bring the conflict to a close.
He also remarked that while Putin was “very nice all the time,” such friendliness ultimately proved “meaningless” in terms of ending the hostilities.
Subsequently, Trump announced he would soon make a “major statement” regarding Russia, amid reports of discussions in Washington about potentially imposing a 500 percent tariff on countries that purchase Russian energy and products.
Nevertheless, two senior officials, who remain anonymous and are involved in defense and security negotiations with Washington, told the news outlet there was scant evidence that the White House had shifted toward a stronger pro-Kiev position.
According to the report, supporters of Ukraine continue to “assume Trump was predisposed to seeing Putin as his main negotiating partner in any settlement and Zelensky as the primary obstacle to a workable peace deal.”
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump expressed that he was “unhappy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of not wanting to bring the conflict to a close.
He also remarked that while Putin was “very nice all the time,” such friendliness ultimately proved “meaningless” in terms of ending the hostilities.
Subsequently, Trump announced he would soon make a “major statement” regarding Russia, amid reports of discussions in Washington about potentially imposing a 500 percent tariff on countries that purchase Russian energy and products.
Nevertheless, two senior officials, who remain anonymous and are involved in defense and security negotiations with Washington, told the news outlet there was scant evidence that the White House had shifted toward a stronger pro-Kiev position.
According to the report, supporters of Ukraine continue to “assume Trump was predisposed to seeing Putin as his main negotiating partner in any settlement and Zelensky as the primary obstacle to a workable peace deal.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment