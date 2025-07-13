Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Views Zelensky as Main Obstacle to Peace


2025-07-13 03:01:26
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump continues to see Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky as the chief barrier to resolving the ongoing conflict, even though he has recently voiced criticisms against Moscow, according to a report by a news outlet on Saturday, which cited unnamed sources.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump expressed that he was “unhappy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of not wanting to bring the conflict to a close.

He also remarked that while Putin was “very nice all the time,” such friendliness ultimately proved “meaningless” in terms of ending the hostilities.

Subsequently, Trump announced he would soon make a “major statement” regarding Russia, amid reports of discussions in Washington about potentially imposing a 500 percent tariff on countries that purchase Russian energy and products.

Nevertheless, two senior officials, who remain anonymous and are involved in defense and security negotiations with Washington, told the news outlet there was scant evidence that the White House had shifted toward a stronger pro-Kiev position.

According to the report, supporters of Ukraine continue to “assume Trump was predisposed to seeing Putin as his main negotiating partner in any settlement and Zelensky as the primary obstacle to a workable peace deal.”

