China Pledges to Defy Philippines’ 2016 South China Sea Verdict
(MENAFN) China firmly dismissed the Philippines’ recent invocation of the 2016 South China Sea arbitration verdict on Saturday, labeling the decision as “illegal, null and void” and reaffirming its refusal to accept the tribunal’s claims.
This response from the Chinese Foreign Ministry followed the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs’ commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the tribunal’s ruling.
A ministry spokesperson declared, “China’s position on the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is consistent and clear,” adding, “The award is nothing but a piece of waste paper. It is non-binding and will not affect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea in any way.”
Beijing underscored its determination to uphold its territorial claims in the disputed waters, dismissing international legal pressure or rulings it rejects.
Conversely, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Manila’s intent to maintain its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea by adhering to the arbitration ruling.
“Together with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Arbitral Award will remain a cornerstone of Philippine maritime policy and the country’s unwavering commitment to a rules-based international order,” the department said in a statement, as reported by a news agency.
The 2016 verdict, issued by a UN-backed tribunal in The Hague, invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea and upheld the Philippines’ exclusive rights to resources within its exclusive economic zone. China boycotted the proceedings and has consistently rejected the ruling.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking on Saturday during a trip to Malaysia, also condemned the ruling, calling it “absurd and politically motivated.” He argued the tribunal’s decision jeopardizes the maritime rights of key features such as Taiping Island, despite their strategic size and importance.
Wang cautioned that accepting the tribunal’s award could create a dangerous precedent, potentially distorting maritime boundaries worldwide.
