Premier states Slovakia seeking guarantees in fight over Russian gas
(MENAFN) Slovakia is pushing for firm guarantees to protect its energy security before agreeing to the EU’s proposed sanctions targeting Russian gas, Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters, according to Bloomberg. Bratislava insists these assurances must be secured by early next week, as it has made them a condition for supporting the EU’s latest sanctions package against Moscow.
The European Commission recently announced plans to fully eliminate Russian energy imports by 2027. However, the proposal has faced resistance from several member states, including Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, and reportedly Italy. Brussels is attempting to pass the measure through trade legislation to avoid potential vetoes by individual countries.
“We want this resolved by Tuesday because tensions are rising on all sides,” Fico said on Saturday. He reiterated that Slovakia would continue blocking the sanctions unless it receives solid commitments regarding its energy needs.
Slovakia warns that the EU’s RePowerEU initiative could lead to energy shortages, higher prices, increased transit fees, and potential legal disputes with Russia’s Gazprom. Earlier in the week, Fico criticized the plan as “ideological,” demanding concrete guarantees rather than vague political assurances to safeguard Slovakia’s energy stability and affordability.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pressed Fico to drop his opposition. Fico responded that he would support the sanctions, despite believing they won’t alter Russia’s military or economic standing, but only if Slovakia’s concerns over gas supplies are fully addressed.
Although previous EU sanctions did not explicitly ban Russian gas, most member states have voluntarily reduced imports. However, landlocked nations such as Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, and the Czech Republic continue to rely on limited supplies through various exemptions.
The European Commission’s proposed 18th sanctions package includes measures against Russian energy exports, infrastructure, and financial networks. It seeks to ban future use of the Nord Stream pipeline, limit refined products from Russian crude, and sanction 77 vessels allegedly involved in circumventing oil restrictions.
Russia has denounced the Western sanctions as illegal and self-destructive, particularly those aimed at energy. Moscow argues that these measures have driven up EU energy costs since 2022 and forced the bloc to turn to more expensive alternatives, weakening Europe’s economic competitiveness.
