Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Announces Reactivation of Japanese Beef Imports

China Announces Reactivation of Japanese Beef Imports


2025-07-13 02:35:21
(MENAFN) China announced Friday it is set to finalize plans soon to reinstate a long-paused agreement that will allow Japanese beef exports to enter the Chinese market for the first time in 24 years, media reported.

During a meeting in Osaka, China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng informed Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, about the upcoming activation of this trade arrangement.

He Lifeng’s visit coincided with his attendance at the 2025 World Expo, as confirmed by diplomatic sources cited by media.

The cooperation pact on animal health and quarantine between Japan and China was originally signed in 2019, intending to overturn the ban imposed following Japan’s 2001 mad cow disease outbreak. However, the deal’s implementation was stalled due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This development comes shortly after China partially eased a multi-year ban on Japanese seafood imports last month. That seafood ban was initially enforced after Tokyo Electric Power Company began discharging treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in August 2023.

Additionally, on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed to expedite the activation of the animal health and quarantine cooperation agreement, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

This signals a significant thaw in trade relations between the two countries amid ongoing diplomatic dialogues.

MENAFN13072025000045017169ID1109793361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search