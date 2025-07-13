403
Trump views Zelensky as ‘primary obstacle’ to achieving Ukraine peace
(MENAFN) Citing unnamed sources, the report suggests that Trump remains focused on Zelensky as the primary hurdle to achieving peace.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming that despite Putin’s polite demeanor, he has been unwilling to resolve the conflict. Trump remarked, “We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin,” and hinted at a forthcoming “major statement” regarding Russia, amid speculation about imposing significant tariffs on nations trading with Moscow.
However, senior U.S. officials involved in defense and security talks told the FT that Washington has not fundamentally shifted toward stronger support for Kiev. The officials noted that Trump’s rhetoric does not seem to reflect any substantive policy changes, with one cautioning against reading too much into the change of tone.
The FT report mirrors a New York Times article from June, which claimed Trump is frustrated with both Putin and Zelensky but harbors particular resentment toward the Ukrainian leader, viewing him as someone unnecessarily escalating global tensions.
Trump’s criticism of Zelensky is not new. In May, he accused the Ukrainian president of causing problems with his statements, and during a February meeting at the White House, Trump reportedly accused Zelensky of ingratitude and recklessness, saying he was “gambling with World War III.”
Responding to Trump’s latest remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains “calm” and committed to maintaining dialogue with Washington, despite the damaged state of bilateral relations. Moscow has reiterated its willingness to seek a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, insisting on terms that address its security concerns, including Ukraine’s neutrality, recognition of territorial changes, demilitarization, and denazification.
