Ukraine is set to receive its first shipment of German-funded long-range missiles before the end of July, according to Major General Christian Freuding, who oversees Berlin’s military assistance to Kiev. Speaking to ZDF, Freuding confirmed Germany’s readiness to supply these weapons, which he said would arrive “in high three-digit numbers.” However, he did not disclose the specific type of missiles or their operational range.Freuding emphasized Ukraine’s urgent need for systems capable of striking deep within Russian territory to target supply depots, command centers, airfields, and aircraft. He clarified that this delivery stems from a contract between Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and its domestic defense industry, with funding secured from Germany in late May.Notably, Freuding reaffirmed that Germany will not be sending its Taurus missiles, which have a 500km range, despite repeated Ukrainian requests. Berlin remains cautious, arguing that such a move could escalate the conflict and potentially entangle Germany further.The general also acknowledged Ukraine’s worsening battlefield position, citing Russia’s “small but steady” territorial advances, which have forced Ukrainian forces to pull back. He highlighted the deteriorating air defense situation, referencing a recent large-scale Russian attack involving over 700 drones and multiple missiles. Russia maintains that its strikes target only military infrastructure.German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously voiced support for Ukraine developing its own long-range strike capabilities, pledging financial backing without imposing usage restrictions.Moscow has repeatedly warned that Western military support to Ukraine will only extend the conflict without altering its outcome. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Germany of vying with France to fuel the war and cautioned that any delivery of Taurus missiles would lead to inevitable escalation.

