N. Korea Delivers Over 12M Artillery Shells to Russia

2025-07-13 02:28:33
(MENAFN) North Korea has consistently delivered more than 12 million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells to Russia, supporting Moscow’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a Sunday report from media citing South Korean military intelligence.

A Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) briefing provided to a key opposition lawmaker revealed that North Korea has shipped an estimated 28,000 containers packed with weapons and artillery munitions.

"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the DIA, operating under South Korea’s Defense Ministry, stated.

In late June, South Korea’s intelligence services warned that Pyongyang is likely preparing to send additional troops to Russia within the next two months.

Following the strategic partnership agreement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024, Pyongyang dispatched thousands of soldiers to back Russia’s efforts in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that North Korea plans to send approximately 6,000 personnel to Russia, including 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military builders. Their mission will focus on mine clearance and reconstruction work in the Kursk region adjacent to Ukraine.

Earlier, in April, South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea has likely incurred 4,700 casualties fighting alongside Russian forces, including 600 confirmed deaths in the conflict with Ukraine.

