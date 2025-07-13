403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korea Delivers Over 12M Artillery Shells to Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea has consistently delivered more than 12 million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells to Russia, supporting Moscow’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a Sunday report from media citing South Korean military intelligence.
A Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) briefing provided to a key opposition lawmaker revealed that North Korea has shipped an estimated 28,000 containers packed with weapons and artillery munitions.
"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the DIA, operating under South Korea’s Defense Ministry, stated.
In late June, South Korea’s intelligence services warned that Pyongyang is likely preparing to send additional troops to Russia within the next two months.
Following the strategic partnership agreement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024, Pyongyang dispatched thousands of soldiers to back Russia’s efforts in Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that North Korea plans to send approximately 6,000 personnel to Russia, including 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military builders. Their mission will focus on mine clearance and reconstruction work in the Kursk region adjacent to Ukraine.
Earlier, in April, South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea has likely incurred 4,700 casualties fighting alongside Russian forces, including 600 confirmed deaths in the conflict with Ukraine.
A Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) briefing provided to a key opposition lawmaker revealed that North Korea has shipped an estimated 28,000 containers packed with weapons and artillery munitions.
"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the DIA, operating under South Korea’s Defense Ministry, stated.
In late June, South Korea’s intelligence services warned that Pyongyang is likely preparing to send additional troops to Russia within the next two months.
Following the strategic partnership agreement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024, Pyongyang dispatched thousands of soldiers to back Russia’s efforts in Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that North Korea plans to send approximately 6,000 personnel to Russia, including 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military builders. Their mission will focus on mine clearance and reconstruction work in the Kursk region adjacent to Ukraine.
Earlier, in April, South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea has likely incurred 4,700 casualties fighting alongside Russian forces, including 600 confirmed deaths in the conflict with Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment