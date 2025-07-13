403
Lavrov, Kim Jong-un Discuss Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as reported on Saturday by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Photographs and video clips shared by the ministry captured the moment Lavrov and Kim exchanged greetings in the coastal North Korean city of Wonsan, known for its resort appeal.
During the meeting, Lavrov expressed appreciation for the opportunity to converse with Kim, emphasizing the ongoing development of ties between Russia and North Korea.
He referred to past agreements made between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the significance of the "Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
Lavrov remarked, "Thank you for giving me the chance to talk with you. It always gives us additional impetus to develop relations, following up on agreements reached between you and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. First and foremost, I'm referring to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
The foreign minister also expressed gratitude for Kim's previous visit to the Russian Embassy on May 9, during which Kim delivered a “heartfelt speech” commemorating Victory Day.
Lavrov relayed President Putin's personal regards, stating, "President Vladimir Putin sends his warmest greetings to you, reaffirms commitment to all agreements reached, and looks forward to continuing direct contacts with you soon."
Lavrov also updated Kim on his extended discussions with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, describing the talks as lasting more than three hours and characterizing them as "substantive, concrete, and beneficial."
He noted that the dialogue covered a broad spectrum of bilateral matters, including the organization of another session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation before year’s end.
Additionally, they addressed an extensive array of humanitarian concerns.
