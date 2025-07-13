Qatar Vs India Friendly Match At Al Gharafa Club In Preparations For FIBA Asia Cup 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar senior national basketball team will play its second friendly match against India at the Qatar Basketball Federation court in Al Gharafa Club on Sunday.

This match marks the conclusion of the second phase of the team's domestic training camp held in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17, with the participation of 16 national teams.

This game is part of the technical staff's plan, led by Turkish head coach Hakan Demir, to improve the team's technical and physical readiness, enhance team cohesion, and implement tactical strategies in preparation for upcoming competitions.

Qatar had opened its series of preparatory games with a win over India, defeating them 84-58 in their first friendly match held on Friday. The Qatari players delivered an impressive performance that reflected their technical progress and tactical discipline. The four quarters ended with the following scores: (26-6, 38-23, 59-36, and 84-58).

In this context, the Qatar Basketball Federation said that these friendly matches are a key stage in the team's comprehensive preparation program consisting of various phases. It added that once this current training camp wraps up, the team will head to South Korea for the third phase of continental qualifiers, to be held from July 16 to 21, during which Qatar will play a series of trial matches against various Asian teams.