Two Burglars Arrested By Delhi Police, 10 Theft Cases Solved

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in the fight against property-related crimes, a team of Delhi Police has successfully apprehended two burglars involved in a string of theft and burglary cases across the Patel Nagar area.

The arrests were made as part of a focused anti-burglary and house theft operation conducted on July 11.

According to a press release issued on Sunday by Nidhin Valsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Inspector Naveen, SHO of Patel Nagar police station.

The dedicated team deployed for this task undertook a systematic and intensive investigation, analysing multiple CCTV footage from the area and gathering local intelligence. Their efforts led to the identification and arrest of the accused individuals, who have been identified as Suraj, a resident of Sudharshan Park, Moti Nagar, and Kamal alias Rakesh, a resident of Baljit Nagar, Delhi.

The statement from the Central District Police revealed that Suraj is a habitual offender with a long history of criminal activity. His previous involvements include multiple cases registered under the Arms Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to theft.

A total of nine FIRs were previously registered against him in 2023 alone, mostly at Moti Nagar police station.

The police said that with the arrest of the two accused, 10 cases of theft and burglary have been worked out. These cases, registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), span across several months, with FIRs dated from January to July 2025. Notably, some of the offences were registered under Section 305 and 303(2) BNS, relating to house theft and burglary.

In the course of the investigation, the police recovered several stolen items from the possession of the accused. These include one stolen scooty, an LED television, a water motor, and stolen electrical cables. These recoveries not only strengthen the case against the accused but also bring partial relief to the victims of these crimes.

"The arrest of these repeat offenders is a result of sustained surveillance and excellent coordination between the field team and intelligence sources. The recovered items are being processed as evidence in connection with the solved cases," said the official press release.

The accused have been formally arrested, and further investigation is underway to determine their possible involvement in other unsolved cases. The Central District Police have reiterated their commitment to curbing property crimes and maintaining law and order in the city.