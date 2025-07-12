Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Shell Novodanylivka In Zaporizhzhia Region, Man Injured

Russian Forces Shell Novodanylivka In Zaporizhzhia Region, Man Injured


2025-07-12 07:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

As reported by Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote the news on Telegram :

“A 66-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy District. The Russians shelled Novodanylivka with artillery,” Fedorov stated.

A house was destroyed. The injured man is receiving all necessary assistance.

Read also: Russians use around 300 Shaheds during concentrated strikes – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 12, an 87-year-old woman was killed in Kherson following a Russian attack .

Illustrative photo: Fotokon – Fotolia

MENAFN12072025000193011044ID1109792818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search