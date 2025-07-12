Russian Forces Shell Novodanylivka In Zaporizhzhia Region, Man Injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote the news on Telegram :

“A 66-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy District. The Russians shelled Novodanylivka with artillery,” Fedorov stated.

A house was destroyed. The injured man is receiving all necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 12, an 87-year-old woman was killed in Kherson following a Russian attack .

Illustrative photo: Fotokon – Fotolia