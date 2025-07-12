Russia Sends North Korea's Nukes Signal To US Allies

MENAFN - AzerNews) Russia has backed North Korea's nuclear program and warned Washington not to team up with regional Asian allies against Moscow and Pyongyang, following military drills between the U.S., Japan and South Korea. During a visit to North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow "respects" Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. He also said that Russia and North Korea have taken note of President Donald Trump's statements about Washington resuming contact with Pyongyang,reports.

Lavrov's visit comes after after South Korea, Japan and the U.S. conducted a joint air drill with a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber and fighter jets over international waters. Lavrov's view are the latest signal of deepening ties between Russia and North Korea but also suggest that Pyongyang's atomic program is acting as a deterrent. His teasing of a resumption in contacts between Pyongyang and Washington is also significant.

Lavrov started a three-day visit to North Korea by meeting his counterpart Choe Son Hui in the resort city of Wonsan on Saturday. The Russian foreign minister said Moscow respects and understands why Pyongyang is developing its nuclear program, which is the "work of its own scientists," according to state news agency Tass, suggesting Moscow was not collaborating with Pyongyang in this regard.

Lavrov's comments about Pyongyang's program also referred to how North Korea had drawn "the necessary conclusions long before the Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran." Trump ordered strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June to destroy Tehran's ability to make a nuclear weapon. Lavrov also warned the U.S. and its regional allies South Korea and Japan against teaming up to target Russia and North Korea. "No one is considering using force against North Korea despite the military buildup around the country by the United States, South Korea, and Japan," Lavrov said, following the military drills on Friday that were condemned by Pyongyang. Lavrov added that Trump had "expressed support for resuming contacts with North Korea," according to Tass without offering any further details.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: "We respect North Korea's aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing a nuclear development."

He added: "President Trump has expressed support for resuming contacts with North Korea, including at the highest level. We have heard this, and our Korean friends have also heard it." The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov told Bloomberg of Pyongyang's supplies of munitions to Moscow: "North Korea has huge stockpiles and production goes on around the clock."