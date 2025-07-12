Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Turkish People On PKK's Dissolution

2025-07-12 07:06:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev sincerely congratulated the brotherly Turkish people on the PKK terrorist organization's decision to dissolve itself and lay down its weapons. The head of state emphasized that this significant development is a brilliant triumph of the resolute policy, strong leadership, unwavering will, national unity, and solidarity under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan..

During the phone call, President Ilham Aliyev described this step toward achieving a“Terror-Free Türkiye” as a crucial turning point that contributes to peace and stability in the region. He wished the Turkish state and people success in the full implementation of this decision.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support and attention, highlighting the successful development of the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance.

