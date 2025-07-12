President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Turkish People On PKK's Dissolution
President Ilham Aliyev sincerely congratulated the brotherly Turkish people on the PKK terrorist organization's decision to dissolve itself and lay down its weapons. The head of state emphasized that this significant development is a brilliant triumph of the resolute policy, strong leadership, unwavering will, national unity, and solidarity under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan..
During the phone call, President Ilham Aliyev described this step toward achieving a“Terror-Free Türkiye” as a crucial turning point that contributes to peace and stability in the region. He wished the Turkish state and people success in the full implementation of this decision.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support and attention, highlighting the successful development of the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas.
During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment