Iranian FM: No Nuclear Deal Possible Without Iran's Right To Enrichment
Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, has declared that no agreement will be acceptable unless it recognizes Iran's right to enrich uranium. He made this statement during a meeting with ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and heads of foreign missions in Tehran.
According to Iranian media reports on Saturday, July 12, Araghchi also emphasized that Iran's defensive capabilities are a red line and will not be subject to any negotiations.
He noted that while Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is ongoing, it is now being supervised by the Supreme National Security Council due to recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites by the U.S. and Israel.
Araghchi stated that while some Iranian nuclear facilities have been physically damaged, the greater harm has been done to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and to principles of international law.
He also warned European powers that invoking the“snapback” mechanism-a move that could restore UN sanctions on Iran-would be a strategic mistake similar to the U.S.'s earlier military threats, further complicating diplomatic efforts.
The Iranian government continues to assert its nuclear rights while facing growing international pressure. Tensions have intensified following repeated sabotage incidents and the breakdown of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
Observers warn that if diplomatic pathways close further, regional instability could escalate, and international monitoring efforts may lose access to vital information on Iran's nuclear activities.
