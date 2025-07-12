Mirwais Azizi To Fund Education Of 95 Afghan Students At AUCA In Kyrgyzstan

Mirwais Azizi, a prominent Afghan businessman, has announced that he will fund the education of 95 Afghan students at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In a post on X on Saturday, July 12, Azizi shared that these students had lost their scholarships after U.S. financial aid was cut, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and risk of academic withdrawal.

Upon learning of their situation, Azizi traveled from Dubai to Bishkek and signed an agreement with AUCA to ensure the students can continue their education through full financial support.

According to Azizi, the total estimated cost of covering tuition and related expenses for the 95 students is around $500,000. This generous initiative comes at a time when many Afghan students abroad face severe financial and political obstacles due to the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan.

AUCA, a highly respected academic institution in the region, has long hosted a significant number of Afghan students, many of whom previously received international scholarships that are no longer available.

Azizi's support has received widespread praise on social media, where users have described his action as a powerful example of social responsibility and a commitment to empowering Afghanistan's next generation.

In his post, Azizi emphasized that this move aims to preserve hope and opportunity for young Afghans during a time of great hardship. His initiative comes as many international organizations continue to scale back educational support programs related to Afghanistan.

At a time when global support for Afghan education is waning, this gesture by a private philanthropist demonstrates how diaspora leaders can step in to make a tangible impact. The move is being hailed as a beacon of hope for hundreds of students still seeking a path forward.

