Toilets Polluting Village Water Supply Demolished In Kashmir

Srinagar- More than half a dozen dry latrines built near freshwater streams were demolished Saturday in Raithan village of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The action, ordered by Assistant Commissioner Development Hilal Ahmad Mir, aimed to stop human waste from leaking into drinking water sources.

The structures, made of tin and mud, lacked proper containment systems and posed a serious health risk, officials said.

The demolition was carried out by the Rural Development Department under the district's rural waste management program.

“These toilets were contaminating the stream locals depend on,” said a field officer.“Removing them was necessary.”

Though Jammu and Kashmir was declared open defecation free under the Swachh Bharat Mission, dry latrines and unsafe toilet practices persist in many villages. Their proximity to streams has led to rising concerns over waterborne diseases and pollution.

The Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement, which has highlighted the issue in the ongoing Doodhganga river case before the National Green Tribunal, welcomed the step.

“This is a long-overdue intervention,” said RTI Movement chairman Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat.“Human waste was entering the water supply. Raithan must be the beginning, not the exception.”

Villagers also voiced support.“The stream is our only water source,” said Abdul Rashid, a resident.“We've been asking for this for years.”

Officials said similar drives are being prepared in other parts of Budgam, where toilets continue to pose environmental threats.

Activists stress the need for more than demolition, calling for safe toilet design, soak pits, and waste treatment systems.