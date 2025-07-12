New Technical Secondary School For Girls To Open In Al Shamal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced plans to open a new technical secondary school for girls-Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls – Al Shamal-in the northern region of the country during the upcoming 2025–2026 academic year.

This strategic step aims to enhance technical and vocational education opportunities for female students and provide a specialized learning environment to help prepare qualified national talent for the labor market.

This initiative reflects the Ministry's strong belief in the importance of applied education and its crucial role in equipping students with both technical and vocational skills.

The school will implement a balanced curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on training, aligned with the evolving demands of the national economy.

The new school will offer high-quality technical education in two main tracks: Information Technology and Laboratory Technician Training, alongside standard academic subjects for the secondary level. In its inaugural year, the school will accept a maximum of 40 students in Grade 10.

Registration for the 2025–2026 academic year is now open through the Ministry's“Maaref” public service portal, specifically for Grade 10. Applications will be reviewed in accordance with the Ministry's approved regulations.

Priority will be given first to Qatari students, followed next to daughters of Qatari mothers. Third in priority are daughters of citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and finally, girls who were born in Qatar and currently reside in the country.

All applicants must meet academic and health eligibility requirements, which include passing admission tests and a personal interview, as well as providing a certified medical report confirming the absence of chronic health conditions that could impact participation in workshops or practical training sessions.

The admission portal has been active since June 25, 2025, and official registration procedures will be completed at the beginning of the new school year. Parents will be required to sign a consent form acknowledging the student's transfer to a new technical learning environment and agreeing to the Ministry's assessment and registration policies.

The opening of this school is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to expand access to specialized educational opportunities in underserved areas, particularly the northern region.

It also supports national efforts to diversify secondary education pathways, based on feedback gathered from students and parents in the region, which indicated strong interest in establishing a technical school for girls in Al Shamal.

Currently, Qatar hosts eight specialized schools, including three for girls: Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls in Doha, Qatar Banking and Business Administration Secondary School for Girls, and the new Al Shamal branch.

The Ministry affirmed that this initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to broadening access to vocational and technical education in all parts of the country. It aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting a knowledge-based economy and empowering national human resources-especially female students-to play an active role in comprehensive development.

