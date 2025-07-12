Odisha Poised To Lead India's Green Hydrogen Push & Expand Rooftop Solar Adoption: MNRE Secy

MENAFN - KNN India)Odisha is poised to play a pivotal role in India's clean energy transition, with a focus on becoming a leading producer and exporter of Green Hydrogen derivatives and accelerating rooftop solar installations under key national schemes.

This was reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi and Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Highlighting the state's strategic advantages, the MNRE Secretary noted that Odisha is“uniquely positioned to play a critical role in India's Green Hydrogen scale-up” and is attracting“significant interest from domestic investors” for the production of Green Hydrogen derivatives such as Green Ammonia and Green Methanol, particularly around Paradip and Gopalpur ports.

The review was held under the broader framework of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which aims to establish India as a global hub for the production, use, and export of Green Hydrogen.

Chief Secretary Ahuja noted that Odisha's coastal location, existing industrial base, and supportive policy framework offer significant advantages.

However, he also acknowledged key bottlenecks, including water availability, renewable energy integration, and infrastructure constraints that must be addressed to enable full-scale deployment.

The performance of the state under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) was also reviewed.

In addition, the Ministry highlighted best practices from other states under the PM-KUSUM scheme to support agricultural solarisation.

The Chief Secretary directed the state nodal agency to implement Feeder Level Solarisation to expand solar power access to Odisha's farming community.

