Odisha Poised To Lead India's Green Hydrogen Push & Expand Rooftop Solar Adoption: MNRE Secy
This was reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi and Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.
Highlighting the state's strategic advantages, the MNRE Secretary noted that Odisha is“uniquely positioned to play a critical role in India's Green Hydrogen scale-up” and is attracting“significant interest from domestic investors” for the production of Green Hydrogen derivatives such as Green Ammonia and Green Methanol, particularly around Paradip and Gopalpur ports.
The review was held under the broader framework of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which aims to establish India as a global hub for the production, use, and export of Green Hydrogen.
Chief Secretary Ahuja noted that Odisha's coastal location, existing industrial base, and supportive policy framework offer significant advantages.
However, he also acknowledged key bottlenecks, including water availability, renewable energy integration, and infrastructure constraints that must be addressed to enable full-scale deployment.
The performance of the state under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) was also reviewed.
In addition, the Ministry highlighted best practices from other states under the PM-KUSUM scheme to support agricultural solarisation.
The Chief Secretary directed the state nodal agency to implement Feeder Level Solarisation to expand solar power access to Odisha's farming community.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment