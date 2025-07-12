SRM Institute Hosts International Conference On 3D Printing Technologies And Additive Manufacturing

MENAFN - KNN India)The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) launched the International Conference on 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Technologies (ICEPAM 2025) at its Kattankulathur campus in Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu, on July 11, 2025.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at SRMIST organised the event in partnership with the Additive Manufacturing Society of India.

The two-day international conference and exhibition, running through July 12, 2025, has assembled global experts, academicians, researchers, and industry professionals to share insights and developments in 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies.

The gathering serves as a platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge and explore collaborative opportunities in the rapidly evolving manufacturing sector.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University and member of NITI Aayog, served as the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony.

During his address, he emphasised the transformative potential of additive manufacturing across multiple industries, including healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and consumer products.

Dr. Saraswat highlighted how these technologies are positioned to fundamentally alter approaches to design, production, and innovation while encouraging young engineers to leverage digital fabrication capabilities to advance India's self-reliance in advanced manufacturing.

Professor C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, welcomed conference participants and stressed the importance of knowledge creation beyond traditional classroom boundaries.

He noted that technological advancement should benefit not only privileged segments of society but also India's substantial rural population, reflecting the institution's commitment to inclusive development.

The conference features presentations of cutting-edge research, live technology demonstrations, and networking opportunities designed to connect professionals driving the future of manufacturing.

ICEPAM 2025 demonstrates SRMIST's dedication to promoting innovation, facilitating industry partnerships, and maintaining academic excellence while reinforcing its position as a prominent institution in science and technology education and research.

The university operates as a research-intensive institution with over 500 active laboratories, external funding exceeding Rs 270 crores, more than 600 funded projects, and over 53,000 research publications.

These metrics underscore SRMIST's commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global engagement as one of India's leading knowledge ecosystems.

(KNN Bureau)