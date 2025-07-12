Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Death Toll Rises To 57,882 Amid Continued Israeli Offensive Since October 2023

Gaza Death Toll Rises To 57,882 Amid Continued Israeli Offensive Since October 2023


2025-07-12 02:02:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 57,882 martyrs and 138,095 injured, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced Saturday.
The ministry noted that among these figures are 7,311 martyrs and 26,045 wounded since the resumption of the offensive following the ceasefire agreement on March 18.
Gaza hospitals received 59 martyrs, including 9 whose bodies were recovered, and 208 wounded over the past 24 hours. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to rescue teams.
The ministry added that during the same 24-hour period, 17 humanitarian aid martyrs were received by hospitals along with more than 53 injured. This brings the total number of aid-related martyrs to 805 and over 5,252 injured, categorized as those killed or wounded while seeking sustenance during the conflict.

MENAFN12072025000067011011ID1109792299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search