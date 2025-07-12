Msheireb Properties Announces“Galleria Ice-Cream Event”

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties is pleased to announce the Galleria Ice cream Event, a family-friendly indoor experience taking place from 17 to 26 July at Msheireb Galleria in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The 10-day event will feature two key experiences: the Galleria Ice cream Event, a vibrant celebration of frozen delights, and the Arcade Hangout, a nostalgic gaming zone. Together, they offer a refreshing and engaging way for families and visitors to enjoy summer indoors.

This seasonal activation aligns with Msheireb Properties' vision to create meaningful, community-driven experiences that support local businesses and provide memorable moments for all age groups.

The event brings together fun, flavour, and quality time in a welcoming environment, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to create accessible and engaging experiences in the district that cater to families, residents, and visitors.

As part of Msheireb Properties' commitment to fostering creativity and meaningful connections within the community, seasonal programmes like this contribute to making Msheireb Downtown Doha a lively and welcoming destination for all ages, particularly during the school holidays when families seek engaging indoor activities.

The event is open to the public and suitable for all age groups, with updates and details available on Msheireb Properties' website and official social media channels.