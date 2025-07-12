Afghan, Kazakh Officials Talk Direct Kabul-Astana Flights

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Kazakh transport officials have discussed strengthening transport ties, expanding land transport cooperation and launching direct flights between Kabul and Astana.

Deputy Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Mullah Salam Haidari met with his Kazakh counterpart Kalyakparov Maksat during the latter's visit to Kabul, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) said.

A statement from the ministry said both sides discussed enhancing transport cooperation, a bilateral and transport agreement and the start of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries.

During the meeting, Haidari described land transport and the development of transport relations with Kazakhstan as a key part of Afghanistan's strategy to strengthen regional and international cooperation.

He hoped that implementing the agreements would bring about a significant boost to trade and transit exchanges between the two countries and the region.

For his part, Kazakhstan's deputy transport minister reaffirmed his country's commitment to enhancing transport cooperation with Afghanistan.

kk/ma